Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to $200 at Staples

Staples is once again discounting Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds to $200, knocking $50 off the usual retail price from now until September 19th. The retail chain held a similar weeklong promotion in August, but inventory sold out within a day. Because this is the lowest price the earbuds have seen, this deal will likely sell out quickly.

The AirPods Pro offer a customizable fit that includes three different silicone tip sizes, making the earbuds more flexible compared to the standard AirPods, which have a hard plastic design that fits “most” ears. Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro variant also includes active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, plus a wireless charging case. If you own any Apple products, these earbuds are the best in the market, says my colleague Chris Welch.

Staples is also holding a sale on the standard AirPods for $130, knocking $30 off its standard retail price. But, if you are looking to charge these earbuds on a wireless charger, you should spend an extra $35 and buy the AirPods with a wireless charging case, which is $165 right now.