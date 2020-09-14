 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $200 at Amazon and Staples

Both Amazon and Staples are offering the best price yet on Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. They’re normally $250, but you can get $50 off right now. I’ve said in the past that this kind of discount is rare, but that might be changing since two retailers are currently offering the deal. For those who might be unaware, these are Apple’s earbuds that have a noise cancellation feature, along with better sound quality than the less expensive AirPods offer.

Lenovo’s tiny Smart Clock that has a USB-A charging port on its rear and Google Assistant voice support built in is $40 at Best Buy. It’s usually $80, and this price is perfect if you want a clock around the home that has some smarts but is a little smaller and simpler. It doesn’t support video streaming apps like the Nest Hub, but an update gave Lenovo’s model the ability to show your Google Photos.

Over the weekend, I highlighted some noteworthy deals happening on popular Switch games at Walmart. Many of them are still happening, so head over there to save as much as $20 on games I’d recommend that anyone pick up.

