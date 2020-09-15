Razer’s Opus noise-canceling headphones are discounted for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Razer’s Opus wireless, over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are 10 percent off their usual price. Normally $199.99, this brings them down to $180. It’s the first time we’re seeing these headphones discounted, and Verge readers can get this exclusive deal over at Razer by adding the Opus to your cart, then putting the offer code VOXOPUS10 in at checkout.

I reviewed the Opus, and for a company that doesn’t have much experience in the consumer headphones space, I was impressed with the performance and value. Their design is understated, and the sound quality was better than I expected. Their long battery life with USB-C charging is an extra perk. If you don’t want to spend upward of $400 on noise-canceling headphones, these are a solid place to start.

The OnePlus 7T is $400 at Woot. These are brand-new phones that come unlocked for $200 below their usual cost. This particular version supports a single SIM card and is compatible only with GSM carriers, like AT&T, T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, Cricket, and others. In other words, it won’t work on Verizon.

Woot has the “glacier blue” and “frosted silver” color options, each with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. In our review, my colleague Dan Seifert called the 7T “the best of the 7 Pro, for less.” It has a fast 90Hz refresh rate processor, and it’s a smaller device overall than the OnePlus 7 Pro, so people with small or regular-sized hands won’t feel like they’re dealing with a hulking phone here.

At Amazon, you can get one of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops at hundreds off the usual cost. Before I get into the specs and price, I should note that these are actually “renewed” laptops, meaning that it was refurbished. You have 90 days from the date of purchase to get your money back or get a replacement if you aren’t satisfied. Okay, here are the specs:

The model with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics is $2,199 (usually $2,799).

If you want something a little less expensive, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, half the storage with the 512GB SSD, and a slightly less capable AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip is $1,879 (usually $2,399).

This deal first hit over the weekend, so it’s worth letting you know again that Apple’s AirPods Pro are still $50 off at Amazon and Staples. Normally $250, they’re down to $200. This matches the best deal yet for a new set, so if you were considering picking them up, now is a very good time to do that.