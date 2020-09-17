The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Apple Watch Series 6 releases tomorrow, starting at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm size. If you don’t think you need the latest model, you can save $100 on the now-previous version of Apple’s smartwatch, the Series 5. Both Amazon and Walmart have the larger 44mm size with the gold aluminum case and pink sport band for $329.

It’s a little confusing to shop for an Apple Watch since their specs and features change with each new model; I’ve made a comparison chart to make it easier. But on the whole, the Series 5 matches most of what the new Series 6 delivers. It has an always-on display and a more advanced heart rate sensor than the Apple Watch SE or the Series 3. Aside from the Series 6’s blood oxygen app, the Series 5 is very similar in terms of features.

The Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $100 off their usual $300 price at Amazon. The red, dark blue, and light blue colorways are each $200, which matches the best deal we’ve seen since they launched. My colleague Chris Welch calls these the “best Beats headphones yet” in his review, and they deliver lots of comfort, great sound, and solid noise cancellation.