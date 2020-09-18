Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $95 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the market for a great set of wireless, over-ear headphones that have sublime noise cancellation and sound quality, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $95 off at Woot, down to $255. Woot is selling the black model, which has bronze detailing in a few spots. It’s brand-new and has a one-year warranty. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this model; they dropped to $200 after its successor, the WH-1000X4, released earlier this year. And with Prime Day 2020 and Black Friday inching closer, it’s likely that we’ll see them go for even less. Still, this model is so good that we’ll tell you whenever it’s cheaper than usual.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets are available starting today. My colleague Dan Seifert reviewed them both, praising their excellent hardware that’s, unfortunately, dragged down by lousy Android tablet apps. But if you’re committed to getting one, you can get the keyboard accessory for half off its usual cost when you buy it with the tablet. Best Buy is honoring this deal, and its site makes it easy to drag and drop the tablet and keyboard accessory you want into the cart.