Western Digital’s fast 500GB NVMe SSD is down to its lowest price

There’s a good deal happening on Western Digital’s WD_Black SN750 NVMe M.2 drive with 500GB of storage. It usually floats around $80, but it’s $63 right now at Amazon, B&H Photo, and even at Western Digital’s online store. 500GB is admittedly not a lot of storage, but if you’re in a pinch for something fast and don’t require a bunch of extra space, this is worth checking out.

It’s an M.2 2280 form factor drive, so make sure your PC’s motherboard is compatible. Alternatively, stuff it into a USB-C enclosure and make it into a fast portable drive.

Another PC-related deal comes from Newegg (via The Inventory), where you can get Intel’s 9th Gen, eight-core Core i9-9900K processor (base clock of 3.6GHz and turbo clock of 5GHz) for $370 when you use the offer code GAMERDAYS49 at checkout. The lowest price recorded at Amazon is $420, but it’s currently sitting at $400 at Newegg. This processor fits in motherboards that support LGA 1151 processors, and it’s worth noting that it doesn’t include a cooling fan so you’ll need to supply your own.

The $30 discount is great, but what makes this an especially good deal is the processor comes with a download code for the Marvel’s Avengers that releases on September 4th, so you can jump right in when the processor arrives (or before, depending on if the code arrives before you install it in your PC build). Intel announced recently that it worked Square Enix studio Crystal Dynamics to optimize the game and make it more visually impressive for select Intel CPUs, including this one.