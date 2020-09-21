Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both are among the most powerful Android phones around, with the Note 20 Ultra being particularly crammed with better specs than most other devices. And currently, both phones are available unlocked for $200 less than they usually cost. It’s been a few weeks since we last surfaced this deal, and it’s still happening all across the web, including on eBay (via Microsoft), Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The Note 20 started at $1,000, but it’s now down to $800. As for the Note 20 Ultra, you can grab one for $1,100 instead of $1,300. My colleague Dieter Bohn wrote an in-depth review of the Note 20 Ultra, which is a powerhouse in almost every aspect, from build quality and screen fidelity to overall performance.

Logitech’s G533 wireless gaming headset for PC is down to $74 at Amazon, which is 51 percent off of its usual price (per Skimlinks). I personally haven’t tried this model, but it looks comfortable, the design is subtle, and it’s more affordable than many of Logitech’s current headsets. Former Verge editor Vlad Savov tried them out back in 2017 when they debuted at CES, and he praised this model for great sound quality and a lightweight fit. This model supports wired listening via 3.5mm when the rechargeable battery runs out.