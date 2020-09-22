Microsoft Flight Simulator is $15 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Microsoft’s ever-popular Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PCs is $45 at Best Buy, down from its usual $60 price. It’s possible to get the game for just the monthly cost of Game Pass on PC ($10 per month after an introductory $1 deal), but this deal is for people who just want to own the game without being tied down to another subscription.

In case you missed out on its big launch, Flight Simulator has served as a relaxing way to imagine traveling by air again since that’s still not viable for most of us due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game lets you see the world from the cockpit, with photo-realistic airports, actual landscapes, and even accurate weather serving as a reminder that the world outside of home still exists and we’ll see it again someday. Some people even flew through Hurricane Laura as it happened in the game.

The price I mentioned above is for the standard edition, but the deluxe as well as the premium deluxe editions are $15 off, too, if you want more planes and a greater selection of well-traveled international airports available to you.

In another digital gaming deal, Best Buy is knocking 10 percent off the cost of Xbox and Nintendo digital gift cards, letting you stock up on store credit for a discount. For instance, a $100 Xbox gift card now costs $90. Nintendo’s $50 e-gift cards are $40 today. Whichever console you have, you (or whoever you might get them for) can save some money on your next purchase if you load up with some of these gift cards.

Lastly, the Beats Solo Pro wireless, on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are still $100 off at Amazon. This matches the best price we’ve seen for this model. Like last time, this deal is reserved only for the red, dark blue, and light blue colors. It’s worth noting that Amazon currently says the red headphones won’t ship until mid-November, though the others are ready to ship now.