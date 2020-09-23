You can save up to $15 on the Apple Watch Series 6 or SE at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Amazon, you can save $15 on the total cost of an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE. It’s not a huge discount, but per a deal post at AppleInsider, Amazon is the only place where you can actually save money on Apple’s latest smartwatches. This price drop for the new watches brings the Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) down to $384.99 and the cheaper SE in the bigger size (GPS, 44mm) down to $299.99.

If you want the Series 6 or SE with cellular added to the Watch, you can also save up to $15 on those models. The Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) is $485 instead of $500, and the SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) is $320 instead of $330.

Both of these new Watches make the Apple Watch Series 3, in both 38mm and 42mm sizes seem all the more affordable. It starts at $169 for both silver and space gray case colors, and the silver Watch is $199 in the 42mm size.

Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $200 (normally $350) at Target right now. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen, which more commonly happens around Black Friday than a random day in September. Target is offering all of its colors at this discount, and if you were deciding between the newer Beats Solo Pro and this model, opt for the Studio 3 if you want more sound isolation.