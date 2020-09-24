The latest iPad is already $30 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s eighth-generation iPad is $299 at Amazon, which is $30 less than its retail price. Needless to say, it’s a good deal if you were in the market for one of these. If you want 128GB of storage instead of 32GB that comes by default, you’ll need to pay more — but that pricier model is also less than it usually costs. It’s $395 instead of $429. Best of all, Amazon has all colors available at a discount (silver, space gray, and gold), though the waiting times for delivery vary depending on which one you want. At the time of publishing, the longest-possible wait is four weeks.

In case you haven’t been keeping tabs on the iPad generations, this one just released last week. It’s the same overall design of the previous model, but the processor has gotten a big speed boost from the A10 to the A12 Bionic, the same processor found in the more expensive 2019 iPad Air and iPad mini tablets.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a more affordable and more colorful version of its standard S20, but with surprisingly few compromises in terms of specs. My colleague Dieter Bohn wrote in-depth about what you should expect. And if you want to buy one, you can save $100 off its usual $700 cost during the preorder period at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. You’ll check out for $600, and the phone will make its way to you on release day, October 2nd.

If you install Rocket League on the Epic Games Store before October 23rd at 11AM ET, you’ll get $10 to spend in Epic’s PC storefront. (The credit will expire on November 1st.) The reason for the promotion is that Rocket League has gone free-to-play, and it’s available on Epic Games Store exclusively for new players. (Previous owners on Steam can still play it there.) But whether you previously owned it or not, you can get a free coupon by snagging this free game at Epic Games Store.