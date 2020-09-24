Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back Market

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you’ve wanted to own one of these but couldn’t justify spending the equivalent of two Xbox Series X consoles and a PS5 digital edition on a phone, now’s your chance to jump in.

This version of the Z Flip is compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This isn’t the Z Flip 5G that was announced more recently; it’s the one that supports LTE. In the review, which you can watch above or read here, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn lauds its performance and battery life, as well as its “solid-feeling, smooth hinge” design. Keep in mind, though, that its foldable glass is still fragile to scratches, and its cameras aren’t much to write home about.

Back Market lists this model in “mint” condition, which means each phone has “no scratches and have exteriors that look brand new. For smartphones and tablets: the screen is completely intact and without scratches.” Per the company that actually performed the refurbishment, it says: “This device is in Mint condition and 100% fully functional. This device works with any GSM network worldwide and includes a generic charger. All of our devices are professionally tested and inspected by our expert technicians.”

Each phone is covered by a one-year warranty, so if you encounter any problem during that period, Back Market will handle the shipping to and from to fix the Z Flip. If a fix isn’t possible, you can get your device exchanged for free. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so no pressure if you decide to return it.