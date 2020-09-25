The OnePlus 8 is now $100 off in every configuration

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

OnePlus has axed the price of its OnePlus 8 at its own site and on Amazon, and each configuration is available now for $100 less than before. The most affordable option, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is $599 instead of $699. Currently, you can only get this price at OnePlus.com on the “glacial green” color. The upgraded version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the “interstellar glow” color is $699 instead of $799.

If you buy one of these phones through Amazon or OnePlus, it will be unlocked and compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (but not its 5G network). Verizon sells the OnePlus 8 on its store, but there isn’t a discount on that $799 phone.

B&H Photo is matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet on AirPods Pro, and it’s throwing in AppleCare Plus to help you keep them in good working order for two years from purchase, covering up to two incidents of accidental damage per year. They’re $230 today, and since AppleCare is $30 to cover the headphones, you’re really paying $200 for the headphones. That’s a great deal. This deal ends tomorrow, or earlier if it sells out.

Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed, my favorite wireless gaming mouse available, is $133 at Newegg. It’s not a huge discount, coming in at less than $20 off its usual $150 price. But you’ll get a $10 Newegg gift card when you purchase this mouse. This is the best deal currently happening at major retailers.