Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are $35 off at Woot

Samsung’s fantastic Galaxy Buds Live, lovingly referred to as “Galaxy Beans” due to their shape, are $35 off at Woot if you’re an Amazon Prime member. This brings the cost from $170 down to $135 (just make sure you’re signed in with your Prime account on Woot). If you aren’t a Prime member, you can still get a great deal. It’s $25 off, so $145 at checkout. These sale prices will last until later tonight, unless it sells out before then.

My colleagues Chris Welch and Becca Farsace spent quality time with the Galaxy Buds Live, and you can check out the video review above or the written post here. What stands out in this model, compared to the cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus and other models, is their unconventional design, lengthy battery life and powerful sound. They boast noise cancellation, but they agree that you shouldn’t count on the buds much to silence your surroundings.

The new Apple Watch SE usually starts at $279, but you can get a small but welcome $10 discount on the 40mm GPS version at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $269. Anything that narrows the gap between this newer, faster model and the older Series 3 is a good thing in my book.