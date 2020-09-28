Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally costs $60, but it’s available for almost half that price at CDKeys.com. You’ll need this service to play PS4 games online right now, and it’s an especially good deal if you’re planning to upgrade to the PS5 this year. On the new console, this subscription will grant you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a suite of several acclaimed PS4 classics (including Persona 5, Bloodborne, God of War, and more) that will be available for you to download a la Xbox Game Pass.

Any price drop is welcome for a service that’s essential for most PlayStation gamers, so hop on this, whether you intend to use it now or stow away the code for when you need it next.

You can still get a good deal on the 128GB version of Apple’s latest iPad. Normally $429, it’s down to $395 in each color at Amazon. This model has the same design of the previous generation, but its processor has gotten a big improvement, jumping from the A10 to the A12 Bionic that’s also found in the far more expensive iPad Air (2019).

Until release day on October 2nd, you can save $100 off the cost of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The phone will cost $700 when it comes out, but $600 is a much better deal. You can read all about this revised version of the Galaxy S20 right here.