You can get big discounts on the new ball-shaped Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Yesterday, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2020 is locked for October 13th and 14th. It’s usually in July, but the coronavirus pushed it back, now next-door neighbors to other shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some early deals have already been released ahead of the big day, and even more are likely to trickle out before then, as they have today.

The new, ball-shaped Amazon Echo (fourth gen) that was unveiled last week is discounted if you purchase them in a two-pack. Normally $100 per smart speaker, you can load up on two for $170 ($30 off) when you checkout and use the offer code ECHO2PK. This product won’t release until October 22nd, but it’s nice to save some money on this tech before it even comes out.

The new Echo Dot (fourth gen) is a cheaper option that can also be purchased in a two-pack with similar savings. These cost $50 a piece, but if you add two to your cart with the code DOT2PACK, you’ll get two for $80 ($20 off). This Echo Dot will release on October 22nd.

To save on a two-pack of Echo Dots that have a built-in digital clock, as shown above, you can paste in the same offer code shown above at checkout. Your price will be a little higher, though, at $100 for two instead of $120. This model will release on November 5th.

Another early Prime Day 2020 deal is on this 50-inch Insignia 4K HDR television. Normally $350, it’s $250. No offer code is needed to get this discount right now.

This model comes built with Amazon’s own Fire TV software running as the OS (as opposed to requiring additional hardware, like a Fire TV Stick), so you’ll have immediate access to popular TV and movie streaming apps, like Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, Hulu, and of course, Prime Video. The TV’s overall picture and build quality probably don’t hold a candle to more expensive options, but this could be a good fit if you need something big and cheap that gives you plenty to watch.

Starting on October 6th, the TV deal above will end, but a few more Amazon devices will go on sale, including these below: