This Google Nest Wifi deal includes a router and two Points for $280

Google’s Nest Wifi is currently one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems you can buy because it’s fast and easy to set up, and there’s a big, steeply discounted bundle you should know about at Woot, an online company owned by Amazon. Instead of paying $349, which is the regular going rate for a router and two Points (what Google calls its extenders that double as smart speakers), it’s $280 for the whole kit right now. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

If you have a capable gaming PC, be it a desktop or laptop, you can get Tom Clancy’s The Division for free. The game is redeemable on Ubisoft’s UPlay game client, so you’ll need to download that first in order to install the game.

Apple’s seventh-generation iPad in space gray with 32GB of storage is $279 at Walmart. This is far from the best deal that we’ve seen ($229 for this capacity), but it’s the only iPad discount that seems to be happening right now. So if you’re in a pinch, you can get one at Walmart.