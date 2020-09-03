Save on the Steam versions of Death Stranding, Control Ultimate Edition, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Publisher 505 Games is discounting most of its titles on Steam in time for Labor Day until September 8th. Topping the list includes Death Stranding, which hasn’t seen many discounts. It’s $45 instead of $60 and includes the soundtrack for free with purchase. Control Ultimate Edition has been $32 instead of $40 since it launched last week, but today’s announcement means it’s going to stay that price for a little while longer.

You can check out 505 Games’ full list of games at Steam to see if anything else appeals to you during the sale period. But here’s what stands out: