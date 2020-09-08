 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The OnePlus 7 Pro is $270 off its usual price at Woot

An excellent value despite not being the latest OnePlus phone

By Cameron Faulkner

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The OnePlus 7 Pro is $430 at Woot, which is $270 off of its usual $699 price. This is a steal, coming in at $20 less than the previous best deal we’ve seen. It’s worth noting that this is the GSM model of the phone, and it will work if you pop in a SIM card from Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, or any other GSM carrier, like Cricket, Google Fi, and others. It doesn’t support 5G service, though.

This phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. Some other appealing features include its 6.67-inch QHD OLED screen with a fast 90Hz refresh rate to keep visuals looking smooth. It comes with a standard one-year warranty through OnePlus.

Fitbit Sense Fitbit

Fitbit’s new Sense smartwatch that will release later this month is available for preorder at Amazon, and at a seven percent discount off its $330 asking price (via Slickdeals). If you were thinking about getting one, you can get one now in the carbon and graphite or white and gold colorway for $306.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Razer’s Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is down to $45 (usually $60) at Amazon. This model supports Bluetooth and connecting via its included 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and it lasts up to an astonishing 450 hours before its single AA battery needs to be swapped out. It doesn’t have top-end specs or design compared to Razer’s pricier mice, but it’s a competent option if you don’t want to spend a lot.

