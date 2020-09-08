Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 phones are already $200 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are both $200 off at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. This brings the price for the smaller device down to $800, and $1,100 for the Note 20 Ultra. The Note 20 series released less than a month ago, and this price cut is far more appealing than Samsung’s preorder incentives that granted up to $150 in e-gift card credit.

Both phones are a match when it comes to having the Snapdragon 865 processor, support for 5G, IP68 resistance against water and dust, and other specs you can scope out here if you’re curious. However, the Note 20 Ultra is the one you’ll want if you need even more power, an amazing display, and superior battery life. The Note 20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch, 1440p OLED screen supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which outpaces the Note 20’s 1080p LCD display that doesn’t support variable refresh rates. The Note 20 Ultra also has more RAM (12GB versus the Note 20’s 8GB), and it features a microSD slot for expanding the storage.

If you were patient enough to wait, congratulations. And for those who already bought one at full price, this is your biannual reminder to never pay full price for a Samsung flagship phone. The waiting time to get a deal on an unlocked phone like this is usually just a matter of weeks from release.