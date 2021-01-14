Google’s refurbished Pixel Buds are $80 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless earbuds don’t go on sale often, but Best Buy has knocked $80 off their normal $179 cost for today only. The catch is that these are refurbished and only available in the white color. Still, $100 is a good deal if you wanted to try these out without paying close to full price.

Best Buy cleans these models and includes all original accessories, but like buying anything refurbished, it’s a roll of the dice in terms of what condition your order will be in — particularly when we’re talking about in-ear headphones. You could get a like-new product with no issues, or you might run into a few issues like the folks who left reviews for these Pixel Buds. If you have a bad experience, Best Buy will swap them out for you if it’s within the window for returns.

Google Pixel Buds (refurbished) $100

$179

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s latest Pixel Buds snip the cable connecting them together, and opted this time for an in-ear fit as opposed to resting just outside of your inner ear as the first-gen product did. These boast great sound. $100 at Best Buy

There’s a solid deal happening on the 40mm-sized Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) at Walmart and Amazon. At Walmart, the model with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band usually costs $399, but it’s down to $339 for a limited time, presumably. Amazon is offering the model with the red case and band, as shown in the Verge review video above, for the same price. Other retailers are offering these colorways for $379, at best.