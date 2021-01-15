WarnerMedia extends its 20 percent discount on HBO Max subscriptions

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A discount on HBO Max that was supposed to end today, January 15th, has been extended until March 1st, 2021. The fine print of the offer hasn’t changed: you can get six months of HBO Max for 20 percent off the normal total cost, which is usually $90 before tax. You’ll pay $70 with this deal (it’s like paying just under $12 per month instead of $15), but the catch is that you have to prepay in full and it’s nonrefundable.

This discount is open to both new and returning HBO Max subscribers, but it can’t be stacked with a free trial or any other promotion.

WarnerMedia kicked off this deal in early December 2020 on the heels of Warner Bros. announcing that its 2021 slate of films would debut on HBO Max alongside the theatrical releases and remain available to stream for 30 days. Wonder Woman 1984 was the first of its films to launch, and you have a few more weeks to catch that one before it’s a theater-exclusive.

It has several more movies expected to launch throughout the year, including The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho, and Matrix 4.