The deals are slow, but we got some exclusives for you

Welcome to the weekend. If I’m being honest, this week’s assortment of deals was just as spotty as last week’s. So, to make it a little better, we’ve worked with some retailers to give Verge readers some exclusive deals. Looking forward, if you’re on the hunt for, say, a big 4K TV or a home theater system, we’ll be sure to include the top deals in our regular Verge Deals coverage as the Super Bowl nears.

Save big on Logitech’s keyboard case for iPad Pro

Daily Steals is giving Verge readers a special discount on the Logitech Slim Folio Pro keyboard case for the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro (pictured above). These cases connect to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth and recharge via USB-C. Both sizes have backlit keys, making it easier to see the keys in the dark. These are new with Logitech’s one-year warranty, but Daily Steals says each will arrive in non-retail packaging.

You can get the 11-inch case made for both the 2018 and 2020 releases (the large rear camera cutout ensures compatibility for either tablet) for just $70, which is well below the $120 price Logitech is asking on its site.

Buy it here for $70 when you use the code VERGELOGIT at checkout

If you have the 2018 version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (it has just a single rear-facing camera lens), that case will be just $50, which is $30 lower than the current price at Amazon.

Buy it here for $50 when you use the code VERGELOGIT at checkout

Google’s Pixel Buds are $30 off for Verge readers

If you’ve been tossing around getting a pair of Google’s latest Pixel Buds, you can get the “clearly white” colorway for $149 at Antonline. These usually cost $179 new, and currently no other retailers are offering a price cut. To get this deal, input the code VERGE30 at checkout to knock $30 off the final cost. This promo will last until January 25th.

FYI: If you thought “what in the heck is Antonline?” I first noticed them as a reputable seller on eBay, but they have also been ramping up sales directly from their own site. Aside from the one-off deal like this one, it also hosts the occasional PS5 and Xbox Series X drop (you know, in case you’re still looking for one).

Google Pixel Buds $149

$179

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s latest Pixel Buds snip the cable connecting them together, and opted this time for an in-ear fit as opposed to resting just outside of your inner ear as the first-gen product did. Save $30 by putting in the code VERGE30. $149 at Antoline (Clearly White)

Samsung’s preorder perks for the Galaxy S21 are great

ICYMI, preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra went live yesterday. The phones will release on January 29th, but if you place an order ahead of then, you’ll reap some great preorder rewards no matter where you buy one.

My colleague Taylor Lyles has all of the details right here, and you’ll really want to check it out if you’re planning on upgrading through a carrier. The short version is that you’ll get up to $200 in Samsung credit to use on accessories, along with a complimentary Samsung Galaxy SmartTag to help you keep track of your stuff.