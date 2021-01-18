Cyberpunk 2077 discs are $30 today for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve already nabbed a next-gen PlayStation or Xbox — or are willing to give developer CD Projekt the benefit of the doubt that it’ll eventually work on your current-gen machine — you can now pick up the standard disc edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for half-price at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s $30, instead of $60.

To be clear, that’s the price for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which work on PS5 and Xbox Series X far, far better than they do on current-gen consoles. (There’s no PS5 or Xbox Series X-specific version of the game so far, but the disc will include a free upgrade.) Amazon also has the PC version for $40; compare to its normal price of $60.

Sony actually took the unprecedented step of removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, and it still isn’t back, so we wouldn’t blame you if you want to hold off. Five days ago, CD Projekt Red promised the first major update for the game would arrive “within ten days,” but suggested it may still be weeks before additional fixes roll out. Even the PC version of the game is still riddled with bugs and half-baked systems, for that matter, although some of them are quite hilarious.

A free next-gen console update that’ll turn your disc into a true PS5 and/or Xbox Series X copy of the game will arrive later in 2021, according to CD Projekt Red’s latest roadmap. You can see that, hear the company’s apology, and decide for yourself by watching the video below.