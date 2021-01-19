The M1-powered MacBook Pro is $80 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the new M1 processor is one of the best-performing laptops on the market for the cost, and that cost is a little less than usual today. Amazon and B&H Photo have each knocked $80 from the base model’s normal $1,299 price. At checkout, you’ll pay $1,219, which is just $20 more than the lowest price yet. In other words, if you’ve been waiting for a deal, today’s not a bad day to go for it. Though, this price is only set for the silver-colored option.

Unlike the M1-equipped MacBook Air, this base model Pro features a fan, as well as an eight-core GPU instead of seven in the Air.

Looking to change your music streaming service or jump onto one for the first time? Tidal’s HiFi service delivers high-bitrate audio and support for formats like Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos Music. Whether you intend to fully take advantage of this service’s audiophile-friendly features or just want to join something that’s cheap, Best Buy has a one-year HiFi subscription for just $50 (normally $120 per year). Note that it’s auto-renewing, so you’ll need to manually tick it not to renew if you don’t want that to happen.

Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch hasn’t seen many (or really, any) discounts since it launched in 2020. A $15 discount isn’t much, but that’s the sale currently running at Best Buy, which brings the physical version of the game down to $45. My colleague Andrew Webster’s review praised its hilarious writing and clever RPG gameplay.

In case you missed Sean Hollister’s post yesterday, you can still nab yourself a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One (both versions are compatible on next-gen consoles) for far less than the regular $60 price. It’s no longer $30, but its current $35 price is still a nice deal.