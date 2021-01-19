The M1-powered MacBook Pro is $80 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the new M1 processor is one of the best-performing laptops on the market for the cost, and that cost is a little less than usual today. Amazon and B&H Photo have each knocked $80 from the base model’s normal $1,299 price. At checkout, you’ll pay $1,219, which is just $20 more than the lowest price yet. In other words, if you’ve been waiting for a deal, today’s not a bad day to go for it. Though, this price is only set for the silver-colored option.
Unlike the M1-equipped MacBook Air, this base model Pro features a fan, as well as an eight-core GPU instead of seven in the Air.
Looking to change your music streaming service or jump onto one for the first time? Tidal’s HiFi service delivers high-bitrate audio and support for formats like Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos Music. Whether you intend to fully take advantage of this service’s audiophile-friendly features or just want to join something that’s cheap, Best Buy has a one-year HiFi subscription for just $50 (normally $120 per year). Note that it’s auto-renewing, so you’ll need to manually tick it not to renew if you don’t want that to happen.
Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch hasn’t seen many (or really, any) discounts since it launched in 2020. A $15 discount isn’t much, but that’s the sale currently running at Best Buy, which brings the physical version of the game down to $45. My colleague Andrew Webster’s review praised its hilarious writing and clever RPG gameplay.
In case you missed Sean Hollister’s post yesterday, you can still nab yourself a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One (both versions are compatible on next-gen consoles) for far less than the regular $60 price. It’s no longer $30, but its current $35 price is still a nice deal.
