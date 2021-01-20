Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential plus four smart lightbulbs are $30 at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Last October, Lenovo unveiled its new Google Assistant-powered alarm clock, the Smart Clock Essential. At just $50, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is slightly smarter than your average bedside clock. Not only does it display time, weather conditions, and current alarms, but its compact design won’t take up much space on your nightstand or bedside table.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is currently $25 at Best Buy. And if you want to take full advantage of Google Assistant and add some smarts to your home, Best Buy is currently offering a bundle that includes the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and four C by GE Direct Connect Smart Bulbs for only $30.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential + C by GE Direct Connect Smart Bulbs bundle $30

$95

69% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Lenovo’s slightly smarter bedside clock that displays time, weather conditions, and current alarms. Right now, you can purchase a bundle that will include four LED smart bulbs that can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant for only $30. $30 at Best Buy

If you are in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and do not mind purchasing a refurbished pair, Best Buy is selling a pair of Samsung’s fantastic bean-shaped wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, for as low as $70 — assuming you want them in white. You can also get them for $80 in bronze or $85 in black.

If you want a new pair, you can buy the Galaxy Buds Live for $140 at Best Buy, $30 off its usual price of $170.

Galaxy Buds Live (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) $70

$170

59% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s unconventional wireless earbuds are shaped like beans, but they produce a powerful sound and come with lengthy battery life. You can get a refurbished pair for as low as $70 at Best Buy. $70 at Best Buy

Last year, publisher 505 Games released a Windows PC version of Death Stranding. Although the game was released in 2019 as a PS4 exclusive, my colleague Sam Byford says Hideo Kojima’s latest title is worth playing again on a PC, provided you have a gaming PC that can run the game.

If you are interested in picking up the PC version of Death Stranding, Fanatical is selling digital keys for $24 today and Green Man Gaming has marked the game down to $25.