JBL’s speaker-packed Google Nest Hub alternative is $220 off

JBL’s Google Assistant-powered smart display, the Link View, is on sale for $80 on Harman Audio’s (JBL’s parent company) eBay store. While its original price was $300, this smart display has been slowly getting cheaper since it debuted in 2018. Both the black and white color variants are on sale, and it comes with free standard shipping.

The JBL Link View smart display features an 8-inch touchscreen display with a webcam built into the device. Although it has been on the market for several years, time has been kind to this smart display. And Reddit users have pointed out that the Link View recently received an update, which includes a new user interface.

For the price, JBL’s smart display seems like a great value that delivers more features (and likely better sound performance) than Google’s 7-inch Nest Hub. We haven’t tested it side-by-side with the 10-inch Nest Hub Max, but privacy-minded people might like the fact that JBL’s device has a hardware camera shutter, which Google’s lacks.