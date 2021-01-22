Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse just got its first big price cut

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is one of the best wired gaming mice you can buy right now, according to my colleague Cameron Faulkner. But if you are trying to minimize the number of cables on your desk, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is a nice wireless alternative — and it’s down to $100 at Amazon and Best Buy.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro is a lightweight mouse weighing in at 88 grams, six grams heavier than its wired variant. It has the same support for five onboard profiles and the same 20K optical sensor.

If you don’t mind wired gaming mice and you are on a budget, Amazon and Best Buy have also discounted the Razer Viper Mini, bringing it down to just $20. It’s a miniature rehash of Razer’s Viper gaming mouse. It can last for up to 50 million clicks, can handle up to 8,500 DPI sensitivity, and has six programmable buttons.

Razer Viper Mini $20

$40

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A smaller version of the Razer Viper that can last for up to 50 million clicks, can handle up to 8,500 DPI sensitivity, and has six programmable buttons. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are considered worthy of their $249 price tag. However, there are a few deals going on right now. First, you can get a Geek Squad Certified refurbished pair for $199 at Best Buy. On the other hand, if you prefer buying a new pair, Woot currently has the AirPods Pro for $205, while supplies last. It’s not the lowest price we have seen a new pair of these earbuds go for, but it is the best price currently available.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that has a superb camera, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, B&H still has an incredible deal on a 64GB unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL. Although this phone is almost three years old, it does come equipped with Android 11 OS and it will also receive Android 12, which is coming later this year.