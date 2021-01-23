Super Bowl 2021 won’t stream in 4K, but these TV deals are still worth it

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In news that’s likely to be devastating to people who are looking for any and all reasons to upgrade their TV, CBS announced that Super Bowl LV won’t be broadcast in 4K HDR. The decision was made because of complications caused by the pandemic. This likely isn’t going over too well with all of the TV manufacturers that use the Super Bowl as the moment to clear out 2020 models at a big discount. But there are other reasons to seize these deals while they’re around.

There’s more 4K content than ever, with HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 being one of the big new releases to support 4K HDR. One of the TVs mentioned below has HDMI 2.1 ports, giving it the ability to display certain PS5 and Xbox Series X games at 4K resolution with up to 120 frames per second.

If you’re not into TVs, though, we’ve included a few other deals for you.

Check out these great 4K TV deals

Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum X (pictured above) is about $330 off its usual price right now at a few retailers. This model sits near the top of the company’s TV offerings, and its specs also put it near the top of what you can get in a QLED 4K TV right now. It features 384 local dimming zones for great contrast, and for gamers, its HDMI 2.1 support will let you get the most out of your Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC built with a recent Nvidia RTX graphics card.

Hisense is also discounting a few of its big-screened 4K HDR TVs. The 75-inch H8G model with Android TV software built in for easy movie and TV show streaming is $1,300 right now at Walmart. Like the P-Series Quantum X above, this one has a quantum dot LED screen, which can offer better contrast and more accurate lighting than your average LED display.

If you value size over core specs, Best Buy is selling the 85-inch Hisense H65 model for $1,400 (normally $1,700). It’s bigger than either TV mentioned above, and it similarly has Android TV built in, in case you want to get into watching Netflix right after you unbox it. But it likely won’t stack up if you’re particular about picture quality, particularly when it comes to contrast and accurate backlighting.

HBO Max’s 20 percent discount has been extended

Remember last week when I warned that the deal that gets you 20 percent off a six-month subscription of HBO Max was coming to an end? Well, WarnerMedia extended it to March 1st. So you have even more time to take advantage of this offer. The fine print: it’s open to new and returning users, and instead of paying $90 for six months of service, it’s about $70. Though, you need to pay in full and upfront to get this deal.

HBO Max $70

$90

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Through March 1st, 2021, you can save 20 percent on a prepaid six-month subscription to HBO Max. Usually $90, you’ll pay $70, which is like paying around $12 per month instead of $15. $70 at HBO Max (6-month subscription)

You have one more week to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S21

Samsung’s next family of Galaxy S-series phones releases on January 29th. You have until January 28th to preorder one, and with that, you’ll receive some preorder perks. My colleague Taylor Lyles has all of the details on the cost from various retailers and carriers in this post, but no matter where you get an S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra, you’ll get up to $200 in Samsung credit, in addition to a free Galaxy SmartTag.

While I have you, Dieter Bohn shared his thoughts on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a phone that makes good where last year’s model over-promised and under-delivered. The photo quality and its gorgeous high refresh rate screen are worth reading more about.