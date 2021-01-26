Vizio’s midrange 65-inch 4K QLED TV is $600

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away! Sure, the game itself won’t be streaming in 4K resolution, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil yourself with a new UHD television for your bedroom or living room.

Over at Best Buy and B&H Photo, you can pick up Vizio’s 65-inch M-series (M65Q7-H1 model) 4K television for only $600. It’s not the lowest price we have seen it go for ($580), yet this is still a great deal given the TV’s specs and size. Vizio’s M65Q7-H1 stands out (especially at this price point) because of its QLED panel, allowing for a more accurate contrast and colors, unlike televisions with standard LED.

Don’t have room for a 65-inch television? Not a problem. Hisense’s 55-inch Class H8 4K TV (model 55H8G) is a good option for its spec and size. You can buy this particular model for $480 at Amazon and Best Buy $50 off its regular price.

Noise-canceling headphones are extremely useful if you enjoy blocking out all outside noise while you listen to music or podcasts, and Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best on the market.

This model is back down to its lowest price yet of $278 at a few retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. But the best deal, in my opinion, is currently at Adorama, which offers the headphones plus a 20,800mAh power bank for the same $278.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise canceling headphones + 20,800mAh power bank $278

$348

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, which include better noise cancellation and the ability to pair two devices concurrently via Bluetooth. At Adorama, you can buy these headphones at their lowest price yet and get a 20,800mAh power bank at no extra cost. $278 at Adorama