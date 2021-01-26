Vizio’s 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K TV is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X remains the company’s flagship line of QLED televisions. If you are in the market for a new TV and have room to fit a 75-inch device on your entertainment station, Vizio’s P75Qx-H1 model is $1,600 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Vizio. This is $400 off its usual price and the lowest we have seen this TV go for yet.

Released last fall, the P-Series Quantum X TVs can hit up to 3000 nits of peak brightness and support a variable refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz at up to 4K resolution. Additionally, they feature 384 local dimming zones for great contrast.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports on the side and two HDMI 2.0 ports at the bottom. With HDMI 2.1 support, gamers will be able to take full advantage of their PS5, Xbox Series X, or gaming PC, especially if their device is equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX graphics card.

Of course, this is a pretty big TV, so if you don’t have room for something this size but are still interested in a Vizio P-Series, you can grab the 65-inch model for $1,200 at B&H Photo.