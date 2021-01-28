These great-sounding Master & Dynamic earbuds are $80 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you are in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and want something with an unconventional design, Master & Dynamic’s MW07 Go true wireless earbuds are $120 at Best Buy today. That’s $80 off their usual price of $200.

At first glance, the MW07 Go look like they might be uncomfortable inside your ears, but don’t let the looks fool you. The Verge’s Cameron Faulkner reviewed these earbuds in 2019 and noted they are much more comfortable than their appearance suggests. These buds also have great sound, last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and include a USB-C charging case.

Amazon is currently selling Samsung’s 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD with 500GB for $112 today. Normally $150, this is the lowest price we have seen this internal SSD marked down yet.

If you are planning to buy this SSD, there are a few things to keep in mind: it’s PCIe 4.0-ready (but fully compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards), so if you want to take full advantage of this SSD, you will need to have cutting-edge PC parts in your build. Secondly, if you own a PS5 and are hoping to expand your internal storage, the PS5 has a slot for an M.2 drive like this, but Sony doesn’t support expandable SSD storage yet. But because the 980 Pro is PCIe 4.0-ready, it will likely be a solid contender once the PS5 does add support.

B&H Photo is once again selling a 64GB unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL for only $300. Even though this phone is nearly three years old, it’s still a solid contender for those looking for a solid stock Android device with powerful front and rear cameras. This phone comes equipped with Android 11, and Google has confirmed it will receive Android 12, which will arrive later this year.

At Best Buy, you can grab a Lenovo Smart Clock plus four LED smart bulbs for just $30, which is $65 off its usual price of $95. This bundle will allow you to take full advantage of Google Assistant and add some smarts to a specific room in your home.

