Escape from GameStop stock drama with these deals

January 2021 has been full of important news, but it’s been a bit lousy when it comes to deals. Still, we’ve done our part in scouring all of the major retailers for discounts on products we care about (and we think you care about, too). There aren’t many brand-new deals to be found in this week’s dispatch, but go ahead and take a look if you haven’t been following them closely.
If you feel caught up on deals, here’s a reminder that you can hang out here to have a quiet moment from all of the ongoing GameStop and AMC stock drama. Then again, if this is the first time you’re hearing about all of that and want to hear more, check out my colleague Liz Lopatto’s Big Picture video that’s all about it.
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278, and well worth it
Once in a blue moon, Sony’s latest flagship wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and excellent sound see a deep discount. That’s happening now, actually, and you can save $72 on the WH-1000XM4 — headphones I’d spring for immediately if I wasn’t still well-served by their predecessor. This model is considerably better, though, with support for simultaneous Bluetooth connections, and it has an automatic pause function when you remove them.
I’ve listed a few links below, but this deal is also happening at Adorama, where you can get the headphones with a 20,800mAh power bank for no extra cost.
Razer’s cheaper Opus headphones are $60 off
For something far less expensive (and really, not all that different), Razer’s Opus wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $140 at Amazon. They’re normally $200. For this price, it’s a good deal considering these over-ear cans can automatically play and pause music when you put them on, and they have active noise cancellation and USB-C charging.
Get a simple smart clock with four smart bulbs for just $30
Best Buy is hosting a fantastic deal on a smart home starter kit of sorts. Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential (review by Dan Seifert here) is usually $50 on its own, but it’s in this kit alongside a four-pack of C by GE white 60W LED bulbs that you can control with your voice via Google Assistant, which is what the Smart Clock Essential has built in.
Apple’s Magic Keyboard is still $100 off at Walmart
Walmart’s exclusive deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard has lasted far longer than I expected it to. Normally $299, it’s $199 now. It’ll work with the 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air (also released in 2020, with USB-C charging). When you pop it on, it will grant your tablet its very own dedicated keyboard and trackpad. It essentially provides a laptop-like experience, in case you’re trying to get more done and don’t want to lug around too many devices.
