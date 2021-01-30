Escape from GameStop stock drama with these deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

January 2021 has been full of important news, but it’s been a bit lousy when it comes to deals. Still, we’ve done our part in scouring all of the major retailers for discounts on products we care about (and we think you care about, too). There aren’t many brand-new deals to be found in this week’s dispatch, but go ahead and take a look if you haven’t been following them closely.

If you feel caught up on deals, here’s a reminder that you can hang out here to have a quiet moment from all of the ongoing GameStop and AMC stock drama. Then again, if this is the first time you’re hearing about all of that and want to hear more, check out my colleague Liz Lopatto’s Big Picture video that’s all about it.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278, and well worth it

Once in a blue moon, Sony’s latest flagship wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and excellent sound see a deep discount. That’s happening now, actually, and you can save $72 on the WH-1000XM4 — headphones I’d spring for immediately if I wasn’t still well-served by their predecessor. This model is considerably better, though, with support for simultaneous Bluetooth connections, and it has an automatic pause function when you remove them.

I’ve listed a few links below, but this deal is also happening at Adorama, where you can get the headphones with a 20,800mAh power bank for no extra cost.

Razer’s cheaper Opus headphones are $60 off

For something far less expensive (and really, not all that different), Razer’s Opus wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $140 at Amazon. They’re normally $200. For this price, it’s a good deal considering these over-ear cans can automatically play and pause music when you put them on, and they have active noise cancellation and USB-C charging.

Razer Opus $140

$200

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Opus are Razer’s everyday noise-canceling headphones and come with a comfortable fit, USB-C charging, and good sound quality. $140 at Amazon (midnight blue)

Get a simple smart clock with four smart bulbs for just $30

Best Buy is hosting a fantastic deal on a smart home starter kit of sorts. Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential (review by Dan Seifert here) is usually $50 on its own, but it’s in this kit alongside a four-pack of C by GE white 60W LED bulbs that you can control with your voice via Google Assistant, which is what the Smart Clock Essential has built in.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential + C by GE Direct Connect Smart Bulbs bundle $30

$95

69% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Lenovo’s slightly smarter bedside clock that displays time, weather conditions, and current alarms. Right now, you can purchase a bundle that will include four LED smart bulbs that can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant for only $30. $30 at Best Buy

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is still $100 off at Walmart

Walmart’s exclusive deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard has lasted far longer than I expected it to. Normally $299, it’s $199 now. It’ll work with the 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air (also released in 2020, with USB-C charging). When you pop it on, it will grant your tablet its very own dedicated keyboard and trackpad. It essentially provides a laptop-like experience, in case you’re trying to get more done and don’t want to lug around too many devices.

Apple Magic Keyboard $199

$300

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard can fit the iPad Pro (11-inch) or the new iPad Air that charges via USB-C. It provides a set of backlit keys and a trackpad so you can be more productive or perhaps horse around with more efficiency. $199 at Walmart