Hades, one of 2020’s best Switch games, is $20 at Best Buy

If you recently purchased a Nintendo Switch or received one as a gift during the holidays, and you want to start building out your game library, Hades is on sale for $20 at Best Buy today.

Released last September, Hades is a roguelike hack-and-slash action RPG released by Supergiant Games. Players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, who is trying to fight his way out of the Underworld.

The game was one of the more popular titles released last year, winning Best Indie and Best Action Game at the 2020 Game Awards last month. Several of our staff also really enjoyed the game, including news editor Chaim Gartenberg, who said it was his favorite game of 2020.

If the Windows PC is your platform of choice, Hades is also on sale on a few digital storefronts. The lowest price you can currently find for Hades’ PC version is at the Epic Games Store, which is offering one $10 coupon to users until January 7th; applying the coupon to the game at checkout knocks the game’s $25 price tag down to $15. If you’d rather get the game on Steam, it’s currently $20 as part of the storefront’s annual winter sale, which ends today at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.