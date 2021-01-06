Amazon’s capable Halo fitness tracker is 25 percent off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re feeling swept up in New Year’s resolutions for getting fit and want a device that’s going to hold you accountable to meet your goals, Amazon’s Halo tracker is $25 off its usual $100 price. All sizes and colors are the same price. The Halo was actually about $10 cheaper when it first launched, but this is the next-best deal. In case you don’t know much about this product, it’s a tracker that can monitor more granular metrics than most fitness devices, like the tone of your voice and a general approximation of how much overall body fat you have.

To get all of the features Halo offers, you’ll need a subscription. You’ll get six months for free with purchase. After that, it’s $3.99 per month if you want to continue. If not, then the Halo will just track sleep, heart rate, and step tracking.

Aukey is offering a limited time deal on one of its wireless charging stands that has multiple coils, simultaneously supporting a phone (oriented vertically or horizontally) and, say, a set of wireless earbuds like AirPods or Galaxy Buds Live resting around the back of it. By clipping the on-page coupon that knocks 5 percent off the cost and applying the 35 percent of extra savings (click the “1 Applicable Promotion” drop-down to redeem), this charger drops down in price to just over $16 before tax.

A few things worth noting are that this wireless charger doesn’t include a power brick, so you’ll have to supply your own. Also, it tops out at 10W of charging speed for most Android phones, while iPhones (aside from the iPhone 12 mini since its coil doesn’t align properly, says Aukey) that support Qi charging will charge at 7.5W, and Pixel phones and AirPods max out at 5W. Basically, get this to keep your devices topped up throughout the day, not to quickly recharge things before leaving the house.

This deal lasts until January 12th at 2:59AM ET.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is an affordable 5G-ready phone with a 90Hz refresh rate display that, according to The Verge’s Allison Johnson, could be worth the money for you. It’s available starting on Friday in the US, and on launch day, you’ll be able to get the OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds for free with purchase. That’s a lot of tech for $300 before tax. You can sign up to be notified by OnePlus directly once the phone is available for purchase.

