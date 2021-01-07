The 44mm Apple Watch SE is $40 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon is offering a good deal on the 44mm-sized Apple Watch SE (GPS). Normally $309, it’s $270 for the model built with space gray aluminum that comes with a black sport band. For now, this puts both the 40mm and larger 44mm Apple Watch SE at the same price. If you’re wondering where the SE sits among all of Apple’s recent smartwatches in terms of specs, it has the same processor as the Apple Watch 5, but it notably lacks its ECG capability and the ability to have an always-on display. No other retailers are currently offering this deal.

If you bought a PS5 or received one as a gift over the holidays, you can add Godfall to your lineup of games today for less than it usually costs. The third-person game normally costs a full $70, but the disc version is $40 today only at Best Buy. I haven’t played this title, but I’ve heard that you’re most likely to enjoy it if you like games like Warframe and Destiny, with nonstop action encounters that only end to let you collect a lot of loot for your character.

Sam’s Club members can still take advantage of the best deal I’ve seen yet for Razer’s Opus noise-canceling headphones. These usually cost $200 (with the lowest previous price at $150), but you can snag them at Sam’s Club for just $80 for one more day. The Opus justify their full price, but at $80 I think you really should just get yourself a set. The noise cancellation effect, sound quality, battery life, and overall design are surprisingly good for a relatively budget-friendly set of over-ear headphones. The biggest barrier to getting these is the paid Sam’s Club membership.