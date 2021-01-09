A few deals to get 2021 started off right

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

After a brief hiatus over the holiday, we’re back with another Verge Deals dispatch. Since we last sent one of these out, many of the deals that filled our daily coverage around the holidays have come to an end, and recently, whenever a good sale comes around, it usually doesn’t last too long. Simply put, the dealscape is a little barren right now. Nevertheless, I’ve put in some of the week’s best offers for your perusal.

Save on Nintendo’s fantastic Ring Fit Adventure

If you’re one of those people who makes a New Year’s resolution to get fit, there are a few deals you might want to know about. If you own a Nintendo Switch, consider picking up Ring Fit Adventure. It’s a game that requires the use of a Pilates ring to help you work out. The game itself has standalone workouts, or you can hop into a full campaign where the activities will scale up in difficulty. It’s fun! Normally $80, it’s $70 at Best Buy. Given that it was almost impossible to find earlier in the pandemic, it’s cool to see that not only is it in stock, but it’s cheaper, too.

Ring Fit Adventure $70

$80

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo’s exercising game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. $70 at Best Buy

Get a 75-inch Hisense 4K TV for $300 off

In time for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has been dropping prices lately on large 4K HDR TVs from Hisense. Its 85-inch model was a popular deal with readers this past week, and while that particular model is no longer discounted, the 75-inch model is. Normally $1,000 even, you can get it for $700.

Hisense 75-inch H6510 4K HDR TV $700

$1,000

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Hisense’s huge 4K LED TV doesn’t cost a fortune. This 75-inch model ships with Android TV software built in, and it has four HDMI ports. It’s exclusive to Best Buy. $700 at Best Buy

This is the last week to save 20 percent on six months of HBO Max

January 15th is the last day to take advantage of a great deal on HBO Max. You can get 20 percent off the total cost of a six-month membership, bringing the cost down to $70 instead of $90. Note that this deal requires paying in full for the half-year of service.

I’m highlighting this again because, in case you missed it, Warner Bros. is bringing all of its 2021 films will be released on HBO Max, for 30 days, at the same time that they’re released in theaters. So far, you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 in glorious 4K, but many more will be released throughout the year, like Denis Villeneuve’s take on Dune.

OnePlus’ Nord N10 5G includes a free set of wireless earbuds

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G just launched. It’s a confusing name for a phone with a very simple goal: bringing 5G to the masses in a $300 phone that has a 90Hz refresh rate display. To find out more and see some camera samples, read my colleague Allison Johnson’s great review on it. If you want to buy the phone, doing so will get you a complimentary set of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.