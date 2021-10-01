Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for only $37

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 should consider becoming a PlayStation Plus subscriber — it’s one of the best deals in gaming, after all. Thankfully, if you’re not currently a subscriber or want to extend your membership, you can pick up a year of PS Plus at Eneba for $37 by using promo code VergePSPLUS at checkout. Once subscribed, you’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of perks, including 100GB of cloud storage, online multiplayer, exclusive member discounts, and free monthly titles. If you own a PS5, you’ll also be able to play select PS4 games like God of War and The Last of Us through the PS Plus Collection. Our Verge-exclusive deal is only valid through October 3rd, however, so you’ll want to hustle.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the Sony WH-XB900N offer many of the same features as newer, more expensive models like the WH-1000XM4 — including USB-C charging, touch-based controls, and 30 hours of battery life — at a fraction of the cost. The wireless, noise-canceling headphones also offer integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and though their noise cancellation won’t be as effective as on Sony’s flagship models, the midrange on-ears should still suffice if you’re simply trying to drown out some of the noise around you. Normally $248, the wireless, noise-canceling headphones are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $148, their best price of the year.

The versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i was recently touted as one of our favorite alternates to the newly announced Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and is currently available for $1,200 at Best Buy, its lowest price since June. In our review of the 9i, my colleague Monica Chin noted how impressed she was by the powerful speakers, solid battery life, and excellent performance afforded by this flexible 2-in-1, even if the design is getting a little stale. The discounted, 14-inch model on offer here comes with an 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The 1080p touch display is powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes packaged with its own stylus.

If you’ve been biding your time on investing in an OLED TV, your time may have finally arrived. Right now, LG’s 65-inch C1 OLED is currently available for just $1,800, its lowest price ever at Best Buy and Amazon. In addition to the ultra-thin design seen on most OLED panels, the C1 offers a wide array of advanced technical specs. The 4K panel’s 120Hz refresh rate and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync technologies make it a great choice for gaming, and the four HDMI ports mean you won’t have to rely on a switcher or receiver to keep all of your devices hooked up at once. LG’s webOS software also provides access to the majority of streaming services — aside from Discovery Plus — while the fourth-gen Alpha9 processor ensures quick performance across the board. If you prefer a larger model, the 77- and 83-inch models are also on sale at Amazon for $2,997 and $5,297, respectively.

