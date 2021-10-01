Hisense’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Hisense’s U6G QLED TV in the 55-inch size is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy today. Normally $649.99, you can pick it up from either Best Buy or Amazon for just $520. Its quantum dot LED-backlit display should offer better contrast and color accuracy than the many low-end models available around the $400-$500 price range. It has Google Assistant built in, too, along with support for a bevy of streaming apps, including YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. It has four HDMI ports and a native refresh rate of 60Hz.

It might be of importance to you that Hisense includes this model in its “100 Day No Regrets Guarantee.” You can try out the TV for 100 days, and if you don’t like it, Hisense will refund you after you send it back. Both Best Buy and Amazon are among the company’s approved retailers for the promotion. You just have to make sure to register your purchase with Hisense within 14 days of the purchase date, or else you won’t be able to get the refund.

Hisense 55-inch U6G ULED TV $520

$650

20% off The latest Hisense TVs deliver an overall great experience for the price. The 4K TVs reportedly boast excellent image quality and Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. $520 at Best Buy

$520 at Amazon

Once a collector’s item due to their scarcity, this set of Joy-Con styled after The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are both readily available and discounted at Walmart. Normally $80 for the two, they’re $10 off, costing $70 when you buy online through Walmart. This set will work with the standard Switch, as well as the new Switch that has an OLED screen releasing later next week.

Skyward Sword-themed Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch $70

$80

13% off Nintendo released these limited-edition Joy-Con, compatible with Nintendo Switch, that are styled to fit the aesthetic of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. $70 at Walmart

If you recently purchase an iPhone 13, or are more about the iPhone 12, you might want to check out AT&T’s deal on the MagSafe Battery Pack that can magnetically attach to either of these phones for a recharge. Normally $99, it costs $84 now. We covered this deal yesterday, and admittedly I’m surprised that it hasn’t sold out, given it’s the first major price cut on this product.

As my colleague Dieter Bohn says in his review, this product is more about convenience than providing a massive amount of battery capacity. So, while it probably won’t totally refill your phone, it’s a solid investment for easy top-ups throughout the day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $84

$99

15% off Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that is integrated with iOS for visible charge levels. It does not pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, but it’s convenient for top-ups in a compact package. $84 at AT&T

