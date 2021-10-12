Amazon’s first-gen Echo Buds are just $40 now at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Truly wireless earbuds vary wildly in price, but if you’re looking to save money today, check out Woot’s deal on the first-gen Echo Buds from Amazon. These debuted in 2019 for $129, and while they’ve since been succeeded by an even better model, it’ll be hard to beat their current $40 price at Woot. This low cost is for a new set with a full one-year manufacturer warranty.

The Echo Buds raised the bar in terms of what kind of sound quality you should expect from truly wireless earbuds in the $100-$120 price range. While they lack active noise cancellation like the newer model, their Bose active noise reduction tech should hush some sounds in your environment. Read our review.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch is over 30 percent off at Target. You can pick up the three-game collection that contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for just $40. Nintendo delisted the digital version of this compilation from its eShop in early 2021, so getting the cartridge is currently your only option. And it should look absolutely stunning on the new Switch OLED console.

Lenovo’s excellent Legion 5 gaming laptop is discounted through its manufacturer (h/t Slickdeals). The 17.3-inch version with a 144Hz refresh rate IPS panel, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3070, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD can be yours for $1,480 (normally $1,740). In order to get this discount, enter the code LEGION517DB at checkout (the code may automatically apply itself).

This model seems to offer a lot of power for the money. It has an understated design, a superb keyboard, and it has plenty of ports. It has two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Through today (October 12th), Target is offering “buy one, get one 15 percent off” on gaming and subscription gift cards. As an example, if you purchase a $50 Xbox gift card and a $25 Nintendo eShop gift card, you’ll get 15 percent off the cost of the item that costs less.

Amazon has several PC components looped into its Deal of the Day, including power supplies, RAM, motherboards, and more. Before you finalize your new (or upgraded) DIY PC build, head over there to see if anything jumps out at you.