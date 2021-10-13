Apple’s AirPods Max are $100 off at Amazon and Walmart

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Another day, another sweet deal on the Apple AirPods Max. This time you can get them in select colorways at Amazon and Walmart for $450. We haven’t seen these headphones drop below this price yet, so this is a perfect time to get your hands on some if you missed out on any of our previous deals. Our reviewer Chris Welch was impressed by the “tremendous build quality and sound” but was a little put off by the price. This sale helps soften the blow of the initial sticker shock and brings them a little closer to competitors from Sony and Bose. These robust cans offer a luxurious fit and finish, pairing them with amazing spatial audio and noise cancellation.

If you bought that shiny new OLED Switch, but you’ve already run out of storage space, check out this deal on a Samsung Evo Plus microSD card, available at Newegg for just $16. This 128GB card effectively triples the storage space of a Switch console (or any other compatible device) and couldn't be easier to use. Just flip open the SD card port and slot it in. Prices on SD cards tend to fluctuate a lot, so if you’re in the market for some extra storage or will be soon, now might be the time to jump.

Samsung Evo microSD card (128 GB) $16

$19

16% off This thumbnail-sized microSD card holds a whopping 128GB of storage space. This model comes packaged with a standard SD card adapter, making it compatible with a wide range of devices including cameras, laptops, and the Nintendo Switch. $16 at Newegg

One of the best gaming keyboards available, the Corsair K100, is currently enjoying a sizable discount at Amazon, making it just $190. This gaming keyboard pulls out all the stops in terms of features, bringing together macro keys, RGB lighting, and dedicated media playback controls. The standout feature of the K100, however, is the control knob in the upper left corner. This dial can be used to control a variety of options, including brightness control, track jogging, window zoom, or switching between focused applications. The keyboard can be equipped with either Cherry Silver switches or Corsair’s proprietary OPX optical switches, depending on your preference.

Corsair K100 wired gaming keyboard $190

$230

18% off One of Corsair’s most expensive mechanical gaming keyboards to date. It features an iCue control dial on the top left of the keyboard. $190 at Amazon

No matter how you slice it, 5TB is an awful lot of space. The spacious P10 5TB external drive from Western Digital is available at Newegg and Amazon for $125. This drive is compact enough to easily fit in a bag or backpack but probably has more than enough storage space for all your games, save files, and other assorted media. Whether you’re planning to tether it to your home console or tote it around to hold your entire library of pending Photoshop projects, this handy peripheral might be worth picking up today.

WD Black P10 5TB HDD $125

$150

17% off If you need a massive amount of storage, check out this 5TB portable HDD from Western Digital. It contains a spinning hard drive, so it’ll be slower than an SSD, but you’ll be able to store many, many games. $125 at Newegg

$125 at Amazon

Stop writing your passwords on Post-its like a scrub, and get a yearly subscription to 1Password for 50 percent off, courtesy of The Verge. With this promotion, the individual plan costs $18 a year, or $30 each year for families. 1Password lets you store your entire library of login credentials behind a wall of encryption. It even has a tool that can randomly generate a password for you, which ensures that they’re more secure than something you might think up yourself. As someone who has forgotten more passwords than they care to mention, this service is a life-changer. This deal is in effect until the end of October and only applies to new customers.

1Password subscription (individual plan, annual cost) $18

$36

50% off Verge readers who haven’t tried 1Password before can save 50 percent a month on an individual subscription, which normally runs $2.99 a month, for up to a year. $18 at 1Password

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) $30

$60

50% off 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, our limited-time deal brings the price down to $2.50 a month for up to a year. $30 at 1Password

This curvy monitor 27-inch from Gigabyte, the G27FC, is currently enjoying a modest discount at Newegg, bringing it down to $210. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model but is still a substantial discount off the sticker price. This 1080p gaming monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Some additional “under-the-hood” perks include AMD FreeSync compatibility, a pair of built-in 2W speakers, and two USB ports for charging peripherals. The stand has options for tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, but also has a 100 x 100mm VESA mount built in.

Gigabyte G27FC 27-inch gaming monitor $210

$250

17% off This 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Gigabyte offers a solid array of features for a 1080p panel. A 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync compatibility, as well as built-in speakers, and USB ports for charging. $210 at Newegg