Apple’s AirPods Max are $100 off at Amazon and Walmart

Another day, another sweet deal on the Apple AirPods Max. This time you can get them in select colorways at Amazon and Walmart for $450. We haven’t seen these headphones drop below this price yet, so this is a perfect time to get your hands on some if you missed out on any of our previous deals. Our reviewer Chris Welch was impressed by the “tremendous build quality and sound” but was a little put off by the price. This sale helps soften the blow of the initial sticker shock and brings them a little closer to competitors from Sony and Bose. These robust cans offer a luxurious fit and finish, pairing them with amazing spatial audio and noise cancellation.
If you bought that shiny new OLED Switch, but you’ve already run out of storage space, check out this deal on a Samsung Evo Plus microSD card, available at Newegg for just $16. This 128GB card effectively triples the storage space of a Switch console (or any other compatible device) and couldn't be easier to use. Just flip open the SD card port and slot it in. Prices on SD cards tend to fluctuate a lot, so if you’re in the market for some extra storage or will be soon, now might be the time to jump.
One of the best gaming keyboards available, the Corsair K100, is currently enjoying a sizable discount at Amazon, making it just $190. This gaming keyboard pulls out all the stops in terms of features, bringing together macro keys, RGB lighting, and dedicated media playback controls. The standout feature of the K100, however, is the control knob in the upper left corner. This dial can be used to control a variety of options, including brightness control, track jogging, window zoom, or switching between focused applications. The keyboard can be equipped with either Cherry Silver switches or Corsair’s proprietary OPX optical switches, depending on your preference.
No matter how you slice it, 5TB is an awful lot of space. The spacious P10 5TB external drive from Western Digital is available at Newegg and Amazon for $125. This drive is compact enough to easily fit in a bag or backpack but probably has more than enough storage space for all your games, save files, and other assorted media. Whether you’re planning to tether it to your home console or tote it around to hold your entire library of pending Photoshop projects, this handy peripheral might be worth picking up today.
Stop writing your passwords on Post-its like a scrub, and get a yearly subscription to 1Password for 50 percent off, courtesy of The Verge. With this promotion, the individual plan costs $18 a year, or $30 each year for families. 1Password lets you store your entire library of login credentials behind a wall of encryption. It even has a tool that can randomly generate a password for you, which ensures that they’re more secure than something you might think up yourself. As someone who has forgotten more passwords than they care to mention, this service is a life-changer. This deal is in effect until the end of October and only applies to new customers.
This curvy monitor 27-inch from Gigabyte, the G27FC, is currently enjoying a modest discount at Newegg, bringing it down to $210. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model but is still a substantial discount off the sticker price. This 1080p gaming monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Some additional “under-the-hood” perks include AMD FreeSync compatibility, a pair of built-in 2W speakers, and two USB ports for charging peripherals. The stand has options for tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, but also has a 100 x 100mm VESA mount built in.