Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There are many great deals to be had today, especially if you enjoy a variety of options to browse and online window-shop. Amazon’s highlighted daily sale, currently coined as Epic Daily Deals, has several Bose headphones and earbuds discounted. There is a little bit for everyone here, ranging from the popular mainstay QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth headphones and its gaming-accessorized counterpart to noise-canceling and sport-focused earbuds.

First, let’s dive into the QC35 II. These noise-canceling headphones became the industry standard for folks wanting comfortable and lightweight everyday headphones, especially for commuting and traveling on planes where the ANC can be most effective. There is a new model that just came out, the Bose QC45, so the QC35 II may be phased out at some point, but the time is ripe for discounts. Amazon’s daily deal price on the QC35 II for today is $249, saving $50 off its usual $300 price and a full $80 cheaper than the brand new model that succeeds it.

Bose QC35 II headphones $249

$300

17% off These lightweight, over-ear wireless headphones have one of the best active noise cancellation effects to silence distractions. $249 at Amazon

If you want to keep using your commuter headphones once you’re home, you can also score the QC35 II in its gaming-adorned load-out for just $279 — that same $50 discount. The QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is the same set of cans but with an attachable mic boom and USB controller for volume and monitoring adjustments.

Bose QC 35 II gaming headset $279

$329

16% off The best wired gaming headset. An included USB volume controller is compatible with PC, and the headset can be plugged into any console or controller that has a 3.5mm headphone jack or via Bluetooth if your platform supports it. $279 at Amazon

If you’re not the full-size headphones type and prefer the convenience of earbuds or the flexibility of open-ear listening, there are even more options today. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds sit at the top of these offerings, with active noise canceling that bests the AirPods Pro and takes the crown as the ANC champ. Just be aware that the bulky case makes these larger earbuds a bit less convenient to tote around. Today’s sale price of $199 at Amazon is the best price to date on these earbuds that launched at the tail end of 2020, with a significant savings of $80.

Related The best wireless earbuds to buy right now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $199

$279

29% off With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $199 at Amazon

Capping off all these Bose sales at Amazon today, here is a lightning round of earbuds and open-ear options to consider:

The smaller, workout-focused Bose Sport Earbuds are IPX4 sweat and weather resistant and down to $149 — a savings of $30.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds also offer the same environmental resistance without blocking your ear canal, keeping you aware of the general space around you. Today’s price of $179 saves $20.

For a more stylish take on open-ear Bluetooth wireless listening, the Bose Frames Alto and Frames Tempo are discounted by $24 and $25, respectively. The Alto is the more fashion-focused everyday wear version, while the Tempo is better suited for an active lifestyle like cycling or running. Both keep your ears unblocked to keep you better in tune with your surroundings.

Bose Frames Alto $175

$199

13% off The Bose Frames Alto are the most stealthy of wireless Bluetooth open-ear sunglasses. They look like most standard eyewear, save for the chunky temples. The lenses are non-polarized and it comes with a magnetic USB charger. $175 at Amazon

Bose Frames Tempo $224

$249

11% off The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle. The USB-C sunglasses don’t cover or obstruct your ears, either, allowing you to stay alert to the outside world while enjoying music or a podcast. $224 at Amazon

Shifting from Bose deals to Apple accessories deals, AT&T’s online store is offering 15 percent discounts on myriad iPhone accessories. If you recently got a new iPhone, there might be an accessory for you here that is now on sale.

Some notable highlights include the 20W USB-C fast charger for ensuring your iPhone gets topped up quicker, clear silicone and leather cases for protecting the full iPhone 13 range, the MagSafe leather wallet, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and MagSafe Duo wireless charger. Each gets 15 percent knocked off its usual selling price, so feel free to accessorize to your heart’s content and know that these are some of the best prices around right now for Apple’s official add-ons.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger $110

$129

15% off The MagSafe Duo is Apple’s 2-in-1 charger, which includes a MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other. $110 at AT&T

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $84

$99

15% off Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that is integrated with iOS for visible charge levels. It does not pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, but it’s convenient for top-ups in a compact package. $84 at AT&T

OH, WE’RE NOT DONE HERE: A FEW MORE DEALS TO CHECK OUT

Costco members can get what is effectively a PC gamer’s peripheral starter pack from Razer for just $80. The hilariously named Razer Homerun Gaming Bundle includes a Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset, DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse, Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard, and Gigantus V2 Mouse Pad. That’s a lot of RGB for 80 bucks. Perfect for jumping all-in on Razer peripherals or for gifting to the mad gaming lad in your life.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still available from Walmart for $180. We might see new base model AirPods at the upcoming Apple event, but the Pros will most likely stick around and only get cheaper around Black Friday.

Adorama has $70 off the Nanoleaf Hexagon starter kit, which includes seven light panels and an accessory kit for $230. It is backordered, but you can still lock in the deal price, and your card will not be charged until it ships.

For today only, Woot has a killer deal on the Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop. It comes with an Intel EVO i7 processor, 256GB NVMe SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint reader. All that for $620, brand new at Woot and complete with one-year manufacturer’s warranty. That is a lot of laptop for a very low price.