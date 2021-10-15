The M1 Mac Mini has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Mac Mini is already Apple’s most affordable desktop computer, which makes today’s discount an even better deal. Right now, you can grab the 2020 Mac Mini with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for its lowest price to date. Typically $899, Amazon is currently taking $150 off in total and bringing the price down to $750, a discount you’ll see at checkout. Note, however, that the 256GB version is also on sale for $600 instead of its typical $700.

In our review, we dubbed Apple’s M1-equipped Mac Mini an “overperformer,” praising how it outperforms other Intel-based Macs. While it has the same, blazing-fast M1 chip as last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, we noted it’s technically the better performer thanks to its efficiently cooled chassis. The Mini also offers Wi-Fi 6, and many existing apps run well at this point on Apple’s new silicon despite having been originally built for Intel chips. There are fewer USB-C ports than on the previous models, however, and there’s no support for external GPUs.

Apple Mac Mini $750

$899

17% off Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is now powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage. $750 at Amazon (512GB)

$600 at Amazon (265GB)

Today, you can save even more money on one of our picks for the best 4K TV deals available this month. Amazon and Best Buy were already selling LG’s 55-inch C1 OLED TV for around $1,497 instead of $1,800 — and still are — but BuyDig currently has a deal with a $140 Visa gift card and an extended four-year warranty for roughly the same price.

The excellent 4K TV offers support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies, a 120Hz refresh rate, a fast processor, and low input lag. Gamers will also enjoy the OLED’s support for HDMI 2.1, which allows 4K at up to 120 frames per second, and the “Game Optimizer” settings pane, making it easy to quickly access gamer-centric settings like refresh rate. Other notable features include built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, as well as support for AirPlay 2, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

If the $399 starting price of the Apple Watch Series 7 is too steep for you, don’t worry: you can pick up the well-reviewed Apple Watch SE for over $150 less. Right now, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE with GPS for $240 instead of $270, an all-time low you’ll see at checkout. The deal only applies to the 40mm silver version, however, which comes with an abyss blue sports band. Although the watch is not currently in stock, you can still purchase it at the discounted price, and Amazon will ship it to you when it becomes available. Currently, that expected shipping window is early November.

In our review, we found the watch was similar to the Series 4 in design, performance, and capabilities. It can’t, however, monitor your heart with an EKG and doesn’t have an always-on display like the Series 5, 6, or 7. However, if all you need is a basic smartwatch that tracks your fitness levels, provides notifications at a glance, and allows you to make payments, then the SE is an excellent option and a considerable step up from the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $240

$270

12% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the flagship Series 6. $240 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8, one of the best smart displays you can buy right now, is selling at a record low for only the third time since its debut. Although it launched earlier this year for $130, you can now buy the second-gen Show 8 for $100 at Amazon and Best Buy, a 23 percent discount. Moreover, Amazon is also offering an additional 25 percent off when you trade in select devices.

Like its predecessor, you can still use the Show 8 to watch content from services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. It also allows you to control other smart home devices, listen to your music, and get weather reports. The smart display is faster than the first-gen model, too, and offers a 13MP camera with improved image quality that you can use for video calls. The camera will even make sure you’re constantly in the frame as you’re moving, though it’s not as effective as Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $100

$130

24% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

My colleague Monica Chin has highly recommended the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 as the Chromebook to buy, and for good reason: it’s an affordable model that outperforms many others in terms of features, build quality, and performance. And right now, Best Buy is selling the previous-gen model with 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and an Intel 10th Gen Core i3 processor for $329 instead of $529. While this 2020 model lacks Intel’s 11th Gen processors and support for Thunderbolt 4, it should still be suitable for basic, everyday tasks. We even found them to showcase slightly better battery life than the 2021 model.

If you really want the newer device that has Thunderbolt 4, you can grab the model with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Evo-certified 11th Gen Intel Core i5 for a discounted price of $619 (normally $699).

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2020) $329

$529

38% off The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is still one of our top choices for the best clamshell Chromebook to buy in 2021. $329 at Best Buy

One of the best soundbars you can buy if your streaming device or TV offers support for Dolby Atmos is $180 cheaper today when you buy it refurbished. Typically $899, Sonos is currently offering a refurbished Sonos Arc in white for just $719, a deal we typically only see a few times a year.

Performance-wise, the Arc delivers powerful, immersive sound. After pairing it with the Sonos Sub in a room with a 5.1.2 Atmos surround system and speakers in the ceiling, we found the soundbar delivered as immersive a sound as our multiple-speaker Atmos system. However, to get the best possible surround sound, keep in mind that you’ll need a more recent TV. That’s because the device only offers a single HDMI ARC port through which older models often can’t pass Atmos out. Read our review.

Sonos Arc $719

$899

21% off With Dolby Atmos support and plenty of features, the Sonos Arc is a forward-thinking soundbar that can trounce any TV — and many dedicated speakers — when it comes to sound quality. $719 at Sonos

