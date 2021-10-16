Snag a Samsung soundbar for a low price from Newegg

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This slim soundbar from Samsung is currently available for its lowest price ever at Newegg, down to just $298. This 38-inch soundbar comes packed with 9 forward-firing speakers and a wireless subwoofer for a soundbar that punches well above its weight. There are a couple of things to keep in mind, however. This soundbar only comes equipped with a single HDMI input and output port, so you’ll need to rely on a switcher, or utilize the built-in Bluetooth connectivity if you’re using this soundbar for multiple devices. Another small drawback is the lack of additional rear-channel speakers, which shouldn’t be an issue for smaller rooms, but if you have a particularly large living room, you may want to invest in a pair of tertiary speakers.

Samsung HW-Q60T Soundbar $298

$450

34% off This 5.1 Soundbar from Samsung features powerful bass and Bluetooth connectivity. The 38-inch soundbar comes equipped with a total of 9 speakers for an excellent digital surround experience, and a wireless subwoofer to help cut down on cord clutter. $298 at Newegg

Amazon’s first-generation Echo Buds are currently available at Woot for their lowest price to date: $40. While many earbuds come equipped with voice assistance enabled, the Amazon Echo Buds are always listening, allowing you to call on Amazon Alexa anywhere, just like you would at home. In our initial review, we noted how impressed we were by the level of comfort they offer and Bose’s proprietary noise reduction technology, which helps “eliminate annoying hums and cut down on street noise.” There are definitely better-sounding earbuds on the market — we’ve even highlighted a few in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds — but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair this good for a price this low.

Amazon Echo Buds $40

$130

70% off Amazon’s original Echo Buds offer features like Bose noise reduction and a customizable fit, along with great audio at a lower price than most competitors. $40 at Woot

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a handy little notebook, and thanks to this deal on Woot, you can grab one for $780 while supplies last. This lightweight, OLED-equipped laptop is surprisingly powerful and can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Under the hood, the Galaxy Book Pro uses an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it an excellent multitasker. The 512GB of built-in SSD storage also provides more than enough space for any project you’re working on, and given the laptop weighs a mere 2.3 pounds and measures less than 0.5-inches thick, you won’t have to worry about lugging the 15-inch machine around or slotting it into a crowded backpack. Read our hands-on impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (512GB) $780

$1,100

30% off Samsung’s recently released Galaxy Book Pro is incredibly lightweight and is supposed to emit less blue light than a standard LCD panel thanks to its new OLED display. It’s also powered by Intel’s newest 11th-gen processor. $780 at Woot

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is currently down to its lowest price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy. This lightweight streaming device is remarkably easy to use and is small enough to fit in your pocket. While Roku did recently release a new version, dubbed the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, the last-gen Stick Plus still touts access to all the same streaming services and remains just as easy to use. You just need to plug the Stick into an available HDMI port and provide power using the bundled USB cable, making it a quick way to stream content to any TV in your home (just don’t expect Dolby Vision support). Read our review.

The Verge is turning 10, and you’re invited to the party. Taking place in New York City on the 22nd and 23rd of October, On The Verge is going to be a celebration of everything we’ve accomplished over the past decade, and we want you to be a part of it. Right now you can snag tickets for just $99 with the promo code $99NOW, which gets you admission for both days and four complimentary drink tickets. The event will include speakers from The Verge talent and from the wider world of tech, as well as musical performances and interactive experiences too.