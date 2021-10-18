Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are $100 off for the first time at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones that Sony released in August 2020 have seen a couple of price drops, but none as big as today’s $102 discount at Amazon. Normally $350, you can snag a set of these noise-canceling wireless headphones in the black, blue, or silver colorways for just $248. The deal gets sweeter if you have an Amazon credit card, as you’ll get 10 percent back on this purchase through December 20th. Whether this deal actually lasts that long remains to be seen, but this is a solid indicator that we may, at least, see the price fall again during the holiday shopping season.

The XM4 was built on the strengths of Sony’s prior model, offering plenty of comfort with a swiveling ear cup design, excellent sound quality, and long-lasting battery life. What you’ll only find in this model compared to the predecessor, though, is the auto play and pause function, as well as multipoint Bluetooth capability, which lets you connect to two Bluetooth sources simultaneously. Read our review.

Samsung’s latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4, is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon. The 40mm-sized watch with Bluetooth and GPS capabilities usually costs $250, but you can get it in any of the available colors for $220. According to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price yet.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is a little more interesting than many of Samsung’s other smartwatches, as it has Google’s Wear OS 3 software. Despite that, these watches are still very much intended for (and best experienced when paired with) a Samsung phone. Read our review.

If you or someone you know has an iPhone 12 or 13-series phone, consider picking up the MagSafe Battery Pack while it’s discounted today at Amazon. It’s $83.27, dropping below its usual $99 price that you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store. As we found during our review, this model isn’t meant to be an all-day companion to save your phone from the brink. Rather, you should pick it up if you want a compact, simple solution for keeping your iPhone topped up throughout the day. Read our review.

