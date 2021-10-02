Apple’s excellent AirPods Max are $80 off at Woot right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s no way around it: the AirPods Max aren’t cheap. For the money, however, Apple’s plush headphones offer a commendable set of features, including superb effective noise cancellation, terrific sound quality, and foolproof controls that are designed to make even the smallest adjustments that much easier to carry out. They also work with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which helps create a surround effect and adds another level of immersion when watching content via Netflix, Disney Plus, and other supported streaming platforms.

Normally $550, you can pick them up in a multitude of colors at Woot for $470, one of their best prices to date, for the next two months or until supplies last. Just don’t expect much in the way of protection from the included carry case. Read our review.

If you’ve got a gaming keyboard that's getting a little too greedy with the space on your desk, you may want to take a look at the Logitech G915 TKL. This slim, low-profile gaming keyboard is currently available on Amazon and Best Buy for $180, its lowest price ever. The keyboard ditches the number pad to save on desk space, but it retains all the features of the standard G915. The chiclet-like keys can be equipped with linear, tactile, or clicky switches, and — naturally — feature RGB backlighting. The G915 TKL can also be operated wirelessly using Bluetooth, or with the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, and can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge at maximum brightness.

The best Xbox controller you can buy is selling at its best price ever today at Amazon and GameStop. Both retailers are selling the black version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $150, its best price to date. In our review, we praised the controller’s robust customizability, which includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, paddles for custom button mapping, and more. The controller also comes with shorter hair-trigger locks and offers USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, not to mention a charging dock and case. Battery life is solid as well, regardless if you’re playing on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows 10 device; we managed to squeeze roughly 40 hours out of the controller on a single charge.

On the TV front, Sony’s 65-inch A80J OLED is now selling at an all-time low. Normally $2,298, it’s $500 cheaper at Amazon today, bringing the final sale price down to $1,798. Other configurations are also selling at their lowest prices to date, with the 55-inch model and larger, 77-inch panel going for $1,698 and $2,998, respectively. In its review, reviews site RTINGS called it an “excellent all-around TV,” praising its performance, image quality, near-instantaneous response time, and low input lag. While the TV doesn’t support a variable refresh rate (VRR) yet — Sony says it will arrive via a future software update — it does come with two HDMI 2.1 ports and can support up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, rendering it an excellent pick for gamers looking to take advantage of next-gen consoles, even its not the best gaming TV for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.