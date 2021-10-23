Get a year of PlayStation Plus for just $39 this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

For this weekend, you can get a whole year of Playstation Plus at Eneba for just $39 by using the code 365USVERGE at checkout. Anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 should consider becoming a PlayStation Plus subscriber. By becoming one, you get access to a variety of perks, including online multiplayer, cloud storage for saves, and complementary games every month, as well as exclusive discounts. This discount is only valid through Saturday, October 23rd, though, so you’ll have to move fast.

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $39

$60

35% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Currently, Eneba is offering Verge readers a 12-month subscription for around $39 with the promo code 365USVERGE. $39 at Eneba

A sharp, new entry in the Logitech arsenal of gaming accessories is the Logitech G305, which is currently available for just $40 at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price since January. This false ambidextrous, wireless mouse features six programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. A single AA battery powers the mouse, and while it isn’t rechargeable, the G305 claims to have a 250-hour lifespan on a single battery.

While the specs on this mouse are certainly nothing to scoff at, the real selling point is the variety of colorways available for this peripheral. Besides the typical black and white, the G305 also comes in teal, blue, and lavender. It may not be the lightest mouse on the market, but at a meager 99 grams, the G305 definitely falls into the featherweight category.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed $40

$50

20% off The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with flair. This brightly colored mouse has 6 programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. The G305 is available in a variety of colorways and capable of lasting for up to 240 hours with a single AA battery. $40 at Amazon

Related The best wired or wireless gaming mouse you can buy

The latest Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently discounted by $30 at Amazon and Best Buy, costing $100. This versatile smart hub features an 8-inch screen and adds touchscreen functionality to the ubiquitous Alexa platform. Pull up recipes, watch news highlights, or even make video calls with the new and improved built-in 13MP camera. Our review called the second-generation Echo Show “still the best Alexa smart display” and was particularly impressed by the new camera and robust speaker quality. If you aren’t yet an Alexa user, the Echo Show 8 is a great introduction to this helpful service. In case you miss out on this deal, it typically comes around every month or so. Read our review

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $100

$130

24% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling earbuds have hit an all-time low at Amazon and Best Buy and are available for just $128. These classy earbuds feature excellent sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and can last for up to six hours on a single charge. They are slightly more bulky than Apple’s AirPods Pro and don’t include wireless charging or water resistance, but the aesthetics and overall sound quality of these earbuds are certainly still best-in-class. Read our review

Sony WF-1000XM3 $128

$198

36% off Originally released in 2018, the WF-1000XM3’s still measure up well against the competition when it comes to battery life and sound quality, even if they’re not as capable as their successor. $128 at Amazon

$128 at Best Buy

The cringey humor of Borderlands 3 and its first year of DLC can be yours today for just $50 at Amazon. This digital code Xbox version of Borderlands Ultimate Edition has had its price cut in half and includes the base game as well as four massive chunks of DLC and a ton of cosmetic options. The writing of the Borderlands series has always been divisive, but regardless of your stance on poop humor, the gameplay remains extremely addictive. A staple of the loot-shooter genre, Borderlands 3 marries a virtually limitless number of weapon combinations with RPG-style character builds and its own unique brand of comedy. While it definitely has more than enough features and content for an engaging single-player experience, the game also supports up to four players via online co-op. Make sure to check out Polygon’s review if you want to learn more.

Borderlands 3 $50

$100

50% off Borderlands 3 packs in more cringe-inducing humor than you can shake a stick at. It builds upon everything that made its predecessors so great, too, granting you access to a virtually limitless armory of guns, online co-op, and humor that will likely appeal to your restrained, middle-school sensibilities. $50 at Amazon

Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week. Just one more thing! Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Correction October 23rd, 1:04PM ET: An earlier version of this story said the PSN discounted price was $37, it is $39 with the discount code. We regret the error.