One of our favorite budget webcams is 40 percent off right now

We may still be living day to day with supply constraints, chip shortages, and shipping delays, but we’re thankfully past the time of scalped prices for webcams as folks quickly shifted to working from home and Zoom-everything. Now there are even some great deals on a pair of webcams ripped right from our guide to the best webcams: the Microsoft Modern Webcam and the Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam.

Microsoft’s Modern Webcam is seeing the bigger discount, with a $28 discount direct from the Microsoft Store knocking the price to just $42, down from its usual $70. This is the lowest price around for this small webcam, which features a built-in privacy shade that easily slides over the lens. The Modern Webcam is perfect for any Windows 10 or 11 user, with 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second and nicer color fidelity thanks to HDR. Support for macOS is possible, but only for video as the microphone is off by default and requires Windows software to activate it.

Microsoft Modern Webcam $42

$70

40% off The Modern Webcam can record in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, and there’s a built-in privacy slider that can cover the lens. It features a microphone, but it’s not turned on by default. $42 at Microsoft Store

Our next webcam may not be receiving as big of a discount, but we consider it to be the best webcam for most people in our buying guide and it’s available at a discount from more retailers. The Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam is currently $10 off at Best Buy, Target, and even direct from Logitech, bringing the price down to $60. It also features 1080p resolution at 30fps output and helps brighten up any dimly lit environments. It comes with a detachable privacy shade, dual microphones for improved audio, and full macOS support.

Logitech C920S Pro HD $60

$70

15% off The C920S Pro HD can record in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view and two mics for recording in stereo. It also ships with a lens cover for privacy. $60 at Best Buy

$60 at Target

Now, moving from the streaming of your face on video calls to the streaming you might prefer: on your TV. Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K, complete with HDR and Dolby Vision, is just $40 on Amazon right now. That’s $10 off, saving you 20 percent off the regular list price. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is small enough to hide behind your TV and its simple remote supports voice control. For added flexibility, the stick is also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay for direct streaming, and for added performance, the USB power cable contains a 802.11ac MIMO dual-band Wi-Fi receiver. Roku bills this as long-range Wi-Fi, so the Streaming Stick 4K should maintain a better signal when used in the further reaches of your home. Read our full review.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $40

$50

20% off The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services and comes with a 30-day free trial to HBO Max. The stick supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. $40 at Amazon

When it comes to the smart home, sometimes it is more efficient to smarten up a “dumb” appliance than to invest in a whole new product. Thankfully, this bundle containing a Google Nest Mini and a GE Smart Plug does just that. With the second-gen smart speaker, you can use Google Assistant to control power to whatever you plug into the smart plug. You can give any old lamp a smart timer, or allow your router to power cycle without having to walk up to it — or better yet, your in-laws’ router (we’ve all been there). Google’s pint-sized Mini doesn’t sound great, but it’s significantly better when mounted to a wall. For a limited time, Lowe’s is offering the convenient bundle for just $25, which is a steal compared to its retail price of $60. Read our second-gen Google Nest Mini review.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) plus GE Smart Plug $25

$60

59% off The Google Nest Mini (second-generation) is the tiny puck-shaped speaker with the Google Assistant. Control smart home functions, set timers, and call up music with your voice. With the bundled GE Smart Plug, you can even give some smart functionality to legacy home products. $25 at Lowe’s

A few added deals to check out

LG’s 65-inch C1 OLED is still available for $1,897 at Amazon (a savings of $603), one of our favorite TV deals as of late.

Samsung is offering 60 percent off screen repairs for select Galaxy S and Note phones through its mail-in service or in-person at Samsung Experience Stores. This brings the cost down to $100, so if you’ve been living with a cracked screen, now might be the best time to fix it. The promotion runs until November 1st.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant film camera is $10 off at Amazon and B&H right now, bringing the price down to $80.

For some savings on a fast external drive, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is $88 for 500GB ($62 off) and $250 for 2TB ($210 off) at Amazon.