Nobody will deny the unique appeal of the Samsung Frame TV, which you can currently find at both Amazon and Best Buy for $300 off its original MSRP. While the price is a bit steep for a 55-inch 4K TV, you’re really paying for the aesthetics and the QLED panel. When removed from its stand, the Frame TV is virtually indistinguishable from a framed piece of artwork on the wall, even going so far as to include an ambient art mode that’s designed to transform the HDR TV into a piece of decor rather than a passive appliance. The 2021 model offers some impressive specs as well, including support for Amazon’s Alexa, four HDMI ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Tizen smart platform, which enables access to most major streaming services without the need for a Roku or other streaming device.

Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $998

$1,500

34% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy

The Logitech G903 Hero, one of the best gaming mice on the market, is currently discounted to just $100 at Amazon, nearly matching its best price to date. Sporting a 25K DPI sensor and a customizable layout allowing for up to 11 programmable buttons, this ambidextrous mouse left very little on the cutting room floor in terms of features. It features remarkable battery life but is also compatible with the Logitech Powerplay system, allowing you to wirelessly charge it using either the Powerplay mat or a third-party magnetic dock.

Logitech G903 Hero $100

$150

34% off The Logitech G903 Hero makes one of Logitech’s best gaming mice even better with a 25K DPI sensor. While it can last more than 100 hours on a single charge, this mouse is also compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay mousepad, allowing you to keep it topped off without ever plugging it in. $100 at Amazon

The original entry in the Microsoft Surface line of laptops has just dropped to $550 at Best Buy. One of our biggest issues with this laptop when we originally reviewed it was the steep price point for otherwise underwhelming specs. This deal, however, makes the Surface Laptop Go far more palatable. While far from cutting-edge, this laptop can still hold its own with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and integrated UHD graphics. This configuration comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but this discount also extends to the 256GB model which has been reduced to $700. Read our full review.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $550

$700

22% off Microsoft’s budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper, and it might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. $550 at Best Buy

Another excellent OLED deal from Vizio, the 55-inch version of the H1 series is currently discounted to $1,000 at Best Buy. A 4K panel paired with a 120Hz refresh rate makes the H1 great for gaming, and the SmartCast platform grants access to most streaming services while HDR10 Plus compatibility offers an incredibly vivid picture. For connectivity, the H1 series includes a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports and a single USB port for powering external devices like a Roku Streaming Stick 4K. This particular model even includes composite video and optical audio inputs, and it supports AirPlay 2 alongside virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa.

Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV H1 Series $1,000

$1,300

24% off Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV features 4K resolution, HDR10 Plus, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The H1 series uses the SmartCast streaming platform and is compatible with a wide variety of voice assistants. $1,000 at Best Buy

If your PlayStation 5 is already running out of space, the 1TB version of the WD Black SN750 is currently available for $120 at Best Buy and Amazon, half off its original MSRP. This M.2 SSD offers solid transfer speeds at 3,470MB/s, which helps cut down on load times, and the compact form factor makes for simple installation whether you need the extra storage on a PC or console. If you’re planning on upgrading the storage on your PS5, however, keep in mind that you’ll also need to install your own heatsink alongside the SN750.

WD Black SN750 (1TB) $120

$260

54% off This NVMe SSD from Western Digital features a 1TB capacity and read speeds up to 3,600 MB/s. While these compact drives are typically associated with PCs, they’ve also recently become compatible with the PS5 thanks to a firmware update. $120 at Best Buy

$120 at Amazon

A battery pack, charger, and adapter, the Anker PowerCore Fusion is currently available for an all-time low of $25 at Amazon with the promo code ANKR1622J21. Our reviewer, Dieter Bohn, liked the sturdy design and how it consolidated the number of gadgets he needed to tote around. This battery pack shares a similar size to Apple’s 87-watt adapter and has both USB-A and USB-C ports to access the 5,000mAh battery. Just beware of the comparably low 30-watt limit on this charger, which isn’t sufficient to provide enough juice for more powerful portables like the MacBook Pro. Read our full review.

Anker PowerCore Fusion $25

$50

50% off Anker’s PowerCore Fusion blends together the functionality of a wall charger with the portability of a battery pack. It’s not the most powerful option out there for its size, but it makes up for it in versatility. For a limited time, it’s available for $25 at Amazon with promo code ANKR1622J21. $25 at Amazon

