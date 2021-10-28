Save hundreds on one of the best TVs for gaming today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can save up to $700 on one of the best TVs for gaming today, the LG C1. Right now, BuyDig’s digital storefront on eBay is selling the 55-inch model for $1,297 instead of $1,500, while adding $120 of eBay credit and a four-year extended warranty. Meanwhile, Costco and Amazon have the 65-inch versions for $1,800 and $1,797, respectively, though you’ll need to be a Costco member to take advantage of its discount. If you are a Costco member, however, the OLED TV comes with an Allstate Protection Plan — an extended three-year warranty for your TV — and a $100 streaming credit toward Google Play, Paramount Plus, Showtime, or several other services.

No matter which C1 model you buy, however, all sport several features gamers in particular will love, including a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility. All of the configurations also offer support for VRR (variable refresh rate), along with FreeSync and G-Sync adaptive sync technologies, meaning you can enjoy high frame rates without screen tearing. Their HDMI 2.1 support means all of these specs will work well with next-gen consoles, including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while the “Game Optimizer” dashboard makes it possible to quickly apply your ideal settings for specific game genres.

LG 55-inch C1 OLED $1,297

$1,500

14% off LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor. $1,297 at eBay

LG 65-inch C1 OLED $1,797

$2,500

29% off This 65-inch OLED panel from LG has a remarkable list of features. Besides having 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV provides access to a wide variety of streaming services, including Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Disney Plus. The C1 also touts HDMI 2.1, as well as three USB ports for powering peripherals. $1,797 at Amazon

$1,800 at Costco (members only)

It’s only been a week since Apple quietly announced them, yet Amazon is already offering a discount on the latest AirPods Pro, which come with Apple’s new MagSafe charging case. Typically $249, you can currently buy the latest version of one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds for $220.

As the name suggests, the updated charging case for the AirPods Pro is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charging system. Despite this, it still works with Qi chargers and Lightning cables, and provides for up to 24 hours of playback. The earbuds boast deep integration with iOS and excellent noise cancellation, too, the latter of which silences background noise so you can concentrate more easily on what you’re listening to. They also support Apple’s spatial audio feature, which can make for a more immersive listening experience. Read our full review.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe case $220

$249

12% off Apple’s latest pair of AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe-compatible charging case. The popular true wireless earbuds still offer the same batch of features, however, including active noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and support for Apple’s spatial audio feature. $220 at Amazon

Android users, we also have a great earbuds deal for you. Right now, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at their lowest price to date. Regularly $200, the wireless earbuds are just $141 in the phantom violet style and slightly more in different colorways.

As noted in our review, we found the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro had the best sound quality yet of any of the company’s earbuds. Like the AirPods Pro, Samsung’s earbuds also support active noise cancellation and 3D audio, which is essentially Samsung’s version of Apple’s spatial audio feature. However, the Galaxy Buds Pro are rated IPX7 for water and sweat resistance — beating the AirPods Pro’s IPX4. They also allow you to automatically switch between your Galaxy smartphone and tablet, though this feature doesn’t apply to laptops. In addition, their Qi-enabled charging case also allows for 28 hours of playback without noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $141

$200

30% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $141 at Amazon

Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor is selling at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now, going for $520 instead of $600. The smart 4K monitor, which is also selling for the same price at Best Buy, acts as a TV for your PC that you can even mount to your wall or a monitor arm using Vesa mounts. It can stream HDR10 content from a host of popular apps without additional hardware, too, and supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, meaning you can easily cast content from a host of Apple devices. The monitor also comes with a solar-powered remote control and support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, as well as USB-C.

If you have an iPhone 12-series or iPhone 13-series phone, perhaps picking up Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has come across your mind before. It’s the company’s battery that magnetically snaps onto the back of those phones and begins charging. You can also charge devices like the AirPods Pro with it. Now is officially the best time to buy, since the battery pack is cheaper than ever at Amazon. Regularly $99, it’s just $80. Read our review.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $80

$99

20% off Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that is integrated with iOS for visible charge levels. It does not pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, but it’s convenient for top-ups in a compact package. $80 at Amazon

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K just launched last month, yet Amazon is already selling the 2021 model at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is currently offering the streaming device for $35. While it’s not dramatically different from its predecessor, Roku’s latest streaming stick is faster, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, so you can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. And, of course, the stick continues to offer access to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Vudu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Sling TV. Read our review.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $35

$50

30% off The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. $35 at Amazon