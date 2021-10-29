Apple’s latest iPad Pro and Pencil are cheaper than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 processor is more affordable than ever before today at Amazon. The retail giant is currently selling the Wi-Fi version with 1TB for $1,299 (the space gray color sadly costs $1,429). As noted in our review, we loved the 2021 iPad Pro’s blazing-fast M1 processor, its smaller form factor, and Apple’s Center Stage feature, which tracks you in the frame while on video calls to keep you centered. It compensates for the fact that Apple still puts its selfie cam at the top of the tablet instead of along its side bezel. Read our review.

If you want a capable stylus that’s compatible with the latest iPad Pro, iPad Mini, or iPad Air, you can find the second-gen Apple Pencil for $100 instead of $130 at Amazon, Walmart, and Verizon, matching its record low price. Unlike the original model, the second-generation version features gesture controls and can wirelessly charge when magnetically attached to the side of your iPad.

Be aware, however, that the new Apple Pencil does not work with the newest entry-level iPad that costs $329. If you want one that is compatible with the iPad, consider picking up the first-generation stylus, which Verizon is currently selling for $80 instead of $100. Note that to charge the original model, you’ll need to plug it into the iPad’s Lightning connector — a design that remains cringe-worthy to this day.

Our pick for the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones for non-Apple users are selling at an all-time low today on Amazon. Typically $400, Amazon is selling the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones for just $250, a 37 percent discount. As we wrote in our review, we found that the comfortable headphones offer detailed, bass-rich sound while providing 17 hours of playback per charge. They even come outfitted with a USB-C port for charging, and they fold up in a compact manner. Read our review.

We’ve got another great deal for non-Apple users, this time on a touchscreen laptop. In her review, my colleague Monica Chin called the latest Surface Laptop 4 “a pretty damn good buy” in comparison to other 15-inch laptops, praising its performance, excellent battery life, and tall 3:2 aspect ratio display that lets you see more on-screen at once. What makes it an even better value is that you can currently purchase the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for its lowest price to date. Typically $2,400, Amazon is selling the matte black-colored model with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of fast PCIe storage, and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor for $2,250, a cool $150 off the list price. Read our review.

If you don’t have room in your home or your budget for a large-screened OLED, a couple of retailers are now selling the 48-inch version of LG’s C1 OLED at a record low. Both Amazon and Target are offering the 48-inch LG C1 for $1,097 and $1,100, respectively, down from $1,297. This model has all of the same perks as larger C1 models, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

If you do want something bigger, the larger models are still discounted, too, as we wrote about previously. Amazon is also offering a six-month subscription to HBO Max when you buy the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the LG C1. The 65-inch is selling for $1,797 instead of $2,500, while the 55-inch is $1,297 instead of $1,500.

If you’re into gaming, Eneba is currently offering one year of PlayStation Plus service for just $37 (the price can fluctuate just a bit) instead of its typical $60 retail price when you use promo code 365DAYS at checkout. The popular gaming subscription offers access to a range of perks, including exclusive discounts, access to online multiplayer, and complimentary games every month. PlayStation 5 users will get instant access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which lets you play God of War, The Last of Us, and other blockbuster PlayStation 4 titles without paying an additional fee.

If you’ve got an Xbox, you might be interested to hear that Eneba’s selling a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $28 (once again, the price can fluctuate) instead of its usual $45 when you use promo code 90DAYS at checkout. Like the aforementioned PlayStation Plus deal, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives Xbox owners access to online multiplayer and exclusive deals, as well as many EA Play tiles and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, which is now widely available on PC, Android, and iOS. Perhaps the biggest perk of Game Pass Ultimate is that it lets you access more than 100 Xbox titles for a flat, monthly fee, including Halo Infinite when it finally launches on December 8th.

